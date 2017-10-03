Jennie I. (Quattro) Domico Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Jennie I. (Quattro) Domico, 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

She was born on April 28, 1923.

Visitation hours will be held on Friday, October 6 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Ave., Struthers, Ohio 44471.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street Struthers, Ohio 44471.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 4 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.