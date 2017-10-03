JobsNOW: Nursing field offers different paths, great job outlook

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – When someone is sick, are you caring and do you want to help them get better? If so, a career in nursing could be for you.

It takes a special person to be a nurse, which requires long hours and being patient with patients who aren’t patient.

Nursing is for people who work with heart.

“Anybody that cares and wants to make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Carolyn McCune, program administrator at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.

Nurses are trained and must pass state tests.

Registered nurses, or RNs, lead the pack. They’re paid more and have more responsibilities.

Becoming an LPN — licensed practical nurse — is another option. According to the Ohio Board of Nursing, an LPN provides care directed by an RN or doctor.

“The LPN can still do all of the nursing care. They can do treatments, pass medications. They just don’t have leadership responsibilities many times, that’s the RNs,” McCune said.

RNs also go to school longer but the medical and personal training is very similar in three main areas.

“They’re learning it in books, they’re practicing it in labs, then they go out with the instructors to practice it on patients,” McCune said.

Many nurses will choose the hospital setting but that’s not the only option. Nurses can work in a doctor’s office or clinic, with an agency, or even for hospice.

“A big surge in retirement homes and nursing centers, and so a lot of the LPN students go to work in nursing homes after they leave here because they’re constantly needing,” said CCCTC Adult Education Director Dr. Kelly Darney.

CCCTC just had a graduating class of 39 LPNs and many of them had multiple job offers.

For more information on available jobs and training, go to OhioMeansJobs.com.

