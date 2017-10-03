Judith A. Groves Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Judith A. Groves, age 66, of Salem, died at 4:45 p.m. at her home on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

She was born December 15, 1950 in Salem, the daughter of Lawrence and Martha (Mankin) Leider.

Judith was a Salem High School graduate and a housewife.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis A. Groves, on November 1, 2016, whom she married July 10, 1970.

Survivors include three daughters, Amy S. (Derek) Drakulich of Jacksonville, Florida, Daniele A. (Scott) VanTassel of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Tennielle A. Weisenburger of Salem; three grandchildren, Austin, Destiny and Chloe; a sister, Sue (Tom) Capel of Salem; two brothers, Mark (Cindy) Leider of Salem and Tim (Linda) Leider of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and three grandchildren, Austin, Destiny and Chloe.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Groves family.