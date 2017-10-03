Loretta A. (Morlan) Nelson Obituary

PETERSBURG, Ohio – Loretta A. Nelson, 69, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 3, 2017 at the Northside Medical Center ER.

Loretta was born on May 11, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Roy A. and Nadine Guy Morlan.

She lived in the area most of her life and owned and operated The Video Store in the New Middletown Plaza.

She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of New Springfield VFW Triangle Post #2799.

Loretta married Kenneth E. Nelson, Jr. on September 17, 1976.

Besides her husband, she leaves one daughter, Terri L. Nelson of Petersburg; two stepsons, John (Carla) Nelson of Mahoning Township, Pennsylvania and Ernest Nelson Bessemer, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Robert and William Morlan, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Brandi, Brenna and Brandon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one stepson, Roy Nelson and two sisters, Cheri Repasky and Ida M. Butler.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.