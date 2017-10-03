Louis B. “Lou” Olesky Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Louis B. “Lou” Olesky, age 91, of Boardman, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, with his family at his side.

Born March 30, 1926 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Charles and Nellie (Demikowski) Olesky.

In his younger years, he was a caddy for Sam Parks who won the Master’s PGA Tournament.

He went on to join the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in the Philippines and fought during the Korean Conflict.

Lou drove the truck for Isaly’s Dairy Company in Youngstown for 32 years, making the final delivery for them before the plant closed in 1978. He also was the owner of Chaney Isaly’s on the west side of Youngstown for eight years. He went on to drive the truck for Leaseway Trucking up until his retirement.

Lou was an avid golfer. He was a member of several golf leagues, where he enjoyed the best of times with his golfing buddies.

He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans.

Even when Lou was placed into memory care facilities, he was known as the “Entertainer” where he would yodel, play his harmonica, dance and sing.

Survivors include his four children, Patricia Gillie, Gary (Marion) Olesky, Robert (Patricia) Olesky and Diane (Stephen) McNally; grandchildren, Jackie, Kerri, John, Krista, David, Louie, Lisa, Adam, Sara, Kristina, Thomas, Stephanie and Amanda; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Kelly, Charlotte Zitkovic, Sr. Hedy Marie Olesky, S.N.D., and Madeline Sturgeon; companion Yvonne Meeker and her children, who meant the world to Lou, Bruce and Ricky Leach and Taunia Post.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jack Gillie; brothers, Joseph, Charles, Stanley, Edward and Bernard, and sisters, Rose, Ann and Stella.

The family would like to thank the people who made Lou’s final two-year journey more comfortable for him and his family which would be the sisters at Antonine Village, as well as the staffs of both Briarfield at Ashley Circle and Hospice House.

Per his request, there will be no services. However, the family requests that memorials be made in his honor to either Hospice House or the Alzheimer’s Association.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 5 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.