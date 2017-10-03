Man charged with abducting teen in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Youngstown are working to sort out the details in the case of a teen runaway who they say was taken from a house on the city’s south side.

According to a police report, the juvenile girl and her 18-year-old male friend were in a house on E. Judson Ave. about 3 p.m. Monday when a man busted through the door, grabbed the teen and left.

Police stopped a vehicle on Market Street matching the description of the one that had just left the house and found Teqwan Scott, 22, at the wheel and the teen girl who was taken from the house.

The girl’s friend told police that while officers were conducting the stop, the teen girl was texting him that Scott “grabbed” her from the house and that she was afraid to tell police that for fear that Scott would hurt her, according to the police report. The girl did not tell police that she was taken against her will.

Scott was arrested and taken to jail on charges of abduction, aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing. Scott also faces a charge of drug possession because police said they found a baggie of heroin on the floor of the patrol car after Scott got out, the report stated.

The teen girl was turned over to her mother who said she wanted to press charges against Scott.