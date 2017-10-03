Officers respond to two violent attacks in Warren

One was at a bar, and the other was at a house

By Published:
Ambulance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police responded to two separate violent incidents early Tuesday.

The first happened just after 1 a.m. at a home on Deerfield Ave. S.W.

A man told police that three men with knives and guns came into the house and held the people inside at gunpoint.

The man said the suspects stabbed him in the leg and beat him with a crowbar. He ran next door and had his neighbor call 911.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. A definitive description of the suspects was not listed on the 911 call report.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to the Powerhouse Bar and Grill on Mahoning Avenue on reports of a shooting.

A man there had suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

There is no word yet on why the man was shot.

