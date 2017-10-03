Plans moving forward to bring Lidl grocery store to Howland

The company has already submitted its detailed engineering plans for the property

Lidl
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to bring a Lidl grocery store to Howland.

Howland Township Trustee Matthew Vansuch announced on his Facebook page that the German-based discount grocery store chain cleared another hurdle to make the project a reality.

In August, the Board of Zoning Appeals held a hearing and granted several variances for the construction of the store. It will be located at the corner of State Route 46 and Hidden Hills Drive, across from Chik-fil-A, according to Vansuch.

Since no residents have appealed the project, it can continue.

Vansuch said the company has already submitted its detailed engineering plans for the property.

