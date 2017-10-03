Storm Team 27: A warm, sunny day



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Nice weather will stick around today with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Warm weather is expected through the week with highs near 80 Wednesday. Unsettled weather will return later this week with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny.

High: 78

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon.

High: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (60%)

High: 75 Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 51