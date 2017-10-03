Storm Team 27: Another nice night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for another nice night with mostly clear skies and temperatures sliding into the middle 50’s.

Wednesday will start with sunshine and increasing clouds through afternoon. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will increase late in the day into the evening. The threat for showers or thunderstorms will continue overnight as a cold front drops through the area. Only a small risk for a shower Thursday.

The unsettled weather will stick around through the end of the week. The warm temperatures will last through the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (40%)

High: 80

Wednesday night: Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)

Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 74

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for showers early. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 53