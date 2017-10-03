Teen pleads not guilty to shooting Youngstown woman during robbery

Jhamiere Clarke, 15, is charged as an adult in the case

The teenager accused of shooting a Youngstown woman during a robbery in February appeared in court Tuesday morning.  Jhamiere Clarke, 15, is charged as an adult in the case.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Clarke was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury last month in the robbery and attempted murder of Ellen Zban.

Zban was shot as she was sitting in her car outside of her south side Youngstown home. Authorities said Clarke demanded the woman’s purse and then shot her in the face.

