Youngstown crime activity: 30 fidget spinners stolen from house

Tuesday, Sept. 26

1:37 a.m. – 20 block of Hilton Ave., a woman told police that someone broke out her car window. She said she saw someone dressed all in black running from her car. She also told police that earlier that night that someone threw a brick through her upstairs window.

11:16 a.m. – E. Boston Avenue, officers found a 32-year-old man lying the grass with a gunshot wound to his side. The victim told police that a man he knew hid in the bushes and waited for him before he was shot, according to a police report. He said he worked with the suspect at Economy Furniture on Market Street. The suspect was driving an Economy Furniture truck and was tracked down to the store where the 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody. The names of the victim and the suspect weren’t listed in the police report.

2:25 p.m. – McCartney Road, a woman told police that she used PNC Bank’s ATM in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza, but the machine did not immediately dispense the $20 she requested. She drove forward to allow the car behind her to pull up to the machine and said a man took money from the machine and put it in his pocket before inserting his bank card. Another driver spotted the theft and wrote down the man’s license plate number.

9 a.m. – Weston Avenue, a woman told police that someone took $260 from her purse while she was hosting a birthday party for her child.

4 p.m. – Hudson Avenue, a woman reported that someone broke into her home and took two TVs, $50 in cash and her Social Security card.

5:21 p.m. – Lynn Avenue, a woman told police that her car was broken into and that someone was using her bank card. She said there were three charges at Walmart she did not make, totaling $243.

6:57 p.m. – N. Hazelwood Avenue, a man reported that kids broke into his house the previous day and took 30 fidget spinners, valued at $200. The man said his neighbors told him that they saw several children enter his house.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

12:57 a.m. – 40 block of S. Dunlap Ave., officers were called to a burglary in the area and saw a man running through a yard and jump over a fence into the Mahoning Plaza. Officers saw the back window of a house was broken, and they found broken glass and blood in the kitchen. Police also found several bags of clothes in the mudroom, according to a police report. The homeowner came home minutes later and told them that a friend asked her to wash some clothes for someone named Butter, but she would not name the friend and didn’t know anything about Butter other than his name.

2:30 p.m. – 1900 block of Woodcrest Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house took a TV. A front window was broken and blood was found on the curtain, according to a police report.

4:37 p.m. – 200 block of Saranac Ave., Michael Moore, 28, charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant when they found heroin, cocaine, ammunition and two digital scales.

Friday, Sept. 29

6:48 p.m. – 1500 block of Belmont Ave., a suspect walked into the Chicken and Rib Cage, pulled a gun and robbed the store of $200, according to a police report.

7:37 p.m. – Hillman Street., Damon Banks-Lopez, 20, and Darius Dates, 19, were arrested following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled over Banks-Lopez for speeding when Dates, who was a passenger, jumped out of the car and ran away. A search of the car uncovered crack cocaine and prescription pills, the report stated. Police also found a bag of marijuana in Banks-Lopez’s pants and over $800 in cash, according to the report. Officers were able to apprehend Dates on Idlewood Avenue. Banks-Lopez was charged with drug possession, and Dates was charged with obstructing official business. Dates also had an outstanding warrant.

7:40 p.m. – 600 block of Gypsy Lane, a store manager was held at gunpoint as a suspect took $287 from the cash register, according to a police report.

Saturday, Sept. 30

2:52 a.m. – 2000 block of Clifton St., Jeffrey Milick, charged with drug possession and aggravated menacing. According to a police report, officers saw Milick kicking in the front door of his mother’s house. Milick’s mother told police that her son threatened to kill her after an argument over bills, the report stated. Police said that threatened his mother in their presence by saying he was going to “bash her head.” Officers said as they were arresting Milick, he also threatened them, saying, “If I ever got a chance to do something to one of you mother******* I would,” and, “you never know when the next bullet is gonna go through one of your guy’s heads.” Police reported finding a bag of Alprazolam pills in Milick’s pocket.

Sunday, Oct. 1

9 a.m. – S. Evanston Avenue, a man told police that he came to check on his deceased uncle’s house and found broken glass on the floor and heard someone upstairs. Officers did not find anyone in the house, but a flat-screen TV was missing.

3:49 p.m. – 100 block of Wick Oval, a woman told police that she answered an ad on Craigslist for a babysitter and agreed to babysit a woman’s child. She said the woman gave her a check for $1,930 from an entity in Mesa, California. The victim was to forward $1,340 of the money to a man who would provide toys and food for the child. The woman deposited the check in her account and then sent a money order to the man who had an address in Illinois. The bank then told her that the check she received was no good.

5:39 p.m. – 1800 block of Mahoning Ave., a 17-year-old boy told police that two suspects used two counterfeit $100 bills to buy an iPhone from him. The teen said the sale was arranged on the LetGo app.

6:40 p.m. – Oak Street, Chasmar Ford and Tiyrique Traylor, both 21, were arrested following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found baggies of marijuana and Tramadol pills in Ford’s vehicle. Traylor told police the marijuana was his, and the pills were found on the driver’s side where Ford was sitting, according to a police report. Ford was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension. Traylor was charged with drug possession.

Monday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. – 1200 block of Salt Springs Rd., a 25-year-old man told police that he was jumped, and his cell phone and $500 was stolen. The man said his cousin and other family members robbed him, according to a police report.

2:34 p.m. – 3400 block of Vestal Rd., a woman told police that someone broke into her garage. She said she didn’t know if anything was taken and would have her husband take inventory.

4:02 p.m. – 200 block of E. Judson Ave., a girl and her 18-year-old male friend were in a house about 3 p.m. when a man busted through the door, grabbed the teen and left, according to a police report. Police stopped a vehicle on Market Street matching the description of the one that had just left the house and found 22-year-old Teqwan Scott at the wheel and the teen girl who was taken from the house. The girl’s friend told police that while officers were conducting the stop, the girl was texting him that Scott “grabbed” her from the house and that she was afraid to tell police for fear that Scott would hurt her, according to the report. The girl did not tell police that she was taken against her will. Scott was arrested and charged with abduction, aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing.

5:38 p.m. – 1700 block of Midland Ave., a man said someone broke into his house and took a TV and laptop computer. Police did not find any signs of forced entry.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: