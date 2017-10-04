Boardman crime activity: Police say driver ‘huffed’ duster, drove over curb

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:44 a.m. – 5200 block of Market St., Tashaela Marshall, 19, of Campbell, charged with possession of drugs; Wilson Nadal, 23, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drugs and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; C-Asia Fleeton, 18, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs. Police conducting a security check at the Town and Country Motel found a stolen vehicle parked in the lot. During an investigation, police reported finding a loaded handgun and 44 Tramadol pills in a hotel room.

2:24 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., the manager of JCPenney reported that a woman tried to buy a $5 item with a fake $100 bill. When told the bill was fake, employees said the customer hurried out of the store, saying she “had a plane to catch.”

5:37 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., Franklin Broadhurst, 26, of Youngstown, charged with abusing harmful intoxicants. Police were called to Target after reports that a man was “huffing” inhalants near the back parking lot. Police said Broadhurst was found lying in the woods behind the business with several empty cans of computer keyboard duster around him. Broadhurst was taken to the hospital after he began throwing up. Police said he had past charges for similar incidents.

Thursday, Sept. 28

12:51 p.m. – 6800 block of Lockwood Blvd., a 76-year-old woman reported that someone she met on a dating website asked her to send him money in order for him to claim money from his father’s estate in Switzerland. The woman said she didn’t send any money. Police told her it was a financial scam and a report was taken.

Friday, Sept. 29

7:58 a.m. – 7300 block of South Ave., a woman reported that her Rolex watch, valued at $12,000, was stolen from her aunt’s vehicle, which was parked at the Boardman United Methodist Church.

10:21 a.m. – 7000 block of Market St., a man told police his stolen radio equipment was taken to Audio Extreme to be placed into another person’s vehicle. He said the equipment is very unique so he had notified employees to look out for it. Police identified a suspect and are investigating.

11:01 a.m. – 400 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., the manager of Wendy’s reported that an employee stole money from a safe. She said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Saturday, Sept. 30

3:36 p.m. – 1400 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., a woman said someone stole her purse out of her car while she was tending to a family member’s gravesite at Lake Park Cemetery. She described the suspects as two white men with medium builds in their mid-to-late 30s, with dark complexions and dark hair. They were in an older-model blue or gray mid-sized car with damage to the driver’s side front fender, she told police.

8:51 p.m. – Shields Road near Market Street, Shawn Rollins, Jr., 35, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault and domestic violence charges during a traffic stop. The charges stem from an incident on September 8 in which a woman accused Rollins of intentionally slamming into the back of her car with his vehicle.

Sunday, Oct. 1

12:08 a.m. – 100 block of Mill Creek Dr., a woman reported that a package she put on her front porch for the Postal Service to return had been stolen.

12:13 a.m. – US-224 near South Avenue, Thomas Kennedy, 22, arrested and charged with OVI and abusing harmful intoxicants. Police said Kennedy was found passed out in a rental car that was over a curb. Police said he had an aerosol can of “duster” in his lap and when he woke up, he admitted to “huffing,” saying, “Man, that sh*t is strong.” Police said Kennedy was apologetic.

12:30 a.m. – 700 block of Kentwood Dr., reported theft of a motorcycle.

2:00 a.m. – Market Street near Overhill Drive, Brett Young, 30, of East Palestine, arrested on a warrant for theft charges. Police said Young stole clothing from Walgreens on September 20. Young was accused of a spree of thefts in Boardman earlier this year.

2:42 a.m. – South Avenue at US-224, Dakoda Davidson, 22, of Canfield, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation. Police said a breath test showed Davidson had a blood-alcohol content of .150, over the legal limit of .08.

11:48 a.m. – 6300 block of South Ave., police were called to Sam’s Club for a dispute over a parking space. A woman there told police a man swore at her and her children and pounded on her car window. The man denied threatening the woman, saying he was assaulted because the woman hit him with her driver’s side door. Police said there were no visible injuries or damage, so a report was taken.

Monday, Oct. 2

6:21 a.m. – S. Schenley Avenue at Straley Lane, a man called police after finding a 3-year-old boy in the roadway. Police said the boy’s mother had called 911 and was crying. She said it wasn’t the first time he’d gotten out of the house and that she would get a child locator device for her son, according to a police report.

3:15 p.m. – 700 block of Crestview Dr., a couple said three men came to their house and offered to power wash the house and seal the driveway. They said they verbally agreed to pay them $250 for the work but they were never given any paperwork or documentation. The men later returned after finishing the work and requested $3,000 in cash, according to a police report. The couple reported the incident after realizing they may have been scammed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: