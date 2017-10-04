Boardman man pleads guilty to stealing purse from 73-year-old woman

Kenneth Hubbard pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft

By Published:
Kenneth Hubbard charged with robbery in Warren.
Arrested March 30 - Kenneth Hubbard, 36, charged with aggravated robbery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man pleaded guilty to robbing a 73-year-old woman in Warren earlier this year. 

Kenneth Hubbard appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft from a person in a protected class.

In March, Hubbard grabbed the woman’s purse near the Family Dollar store on Elm Road NE. He then dragged her across the pavement until she eventually let go of the purse, according to police.

Police said the woman broke her hip in the process.

Hubbard was spotted running away near Waverly Drive and Scott Street NE. Officers chased him and later found him curled in the fetal position in a backyard. 

Hubbard eventually told police where he hid the purse, telling them that he wanted the woman to get her pills back.

He will be sentenced at a later date after a pre-sentencing investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s