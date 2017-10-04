Boardman Optimist chili cook-off features local celebrity chefs

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Celebrity chefs tried their best Wednesday night to see if they could make the best chili in the Valley.

The 11th Annual Boardman Optimist Club Chili Cook-Off was held at Avion on the Water in Beaver Township.

Among the celebrity chefs were WKBN 27 First News Reporter Gerry Ricciutti, Republican Party Chairman Mark Munroe, Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras, and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Storm Team 27 Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl served as the master of ceremony.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Hottest: Jerry Greene

Original: Vindicator

Political: Mark Munroe

Celebrity: Dave Betras

Best Overall: Anthony Traficanti