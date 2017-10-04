Boardman’s Greco to sign with Saints

Greco started 66 games as an interior lineman over the past five seasons in Cleveland

John Greco
This is a 2016 photo of John Greco of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Thursday, May 12, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and former Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman John Greco is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Greco started 66 games as an interior lineman over the past five seasons in Cleveland. He was released by the Browns as one of the final cuts prior to the regular season.

The former Spartan was originally a third round pick by the Rams back in 2008 out of Toledo. The 32-year old spent three seasons with the Rams before being traded to the Browns. Greco has appeared in a total of 111 games in the NFL with 70 starts.

