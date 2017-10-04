Browns VP remains confident in plan despite losses piling up

Brown expressed disappointment for Cleveland's fans, who have endured a 2-29 stretch.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Despite just one win after 20 games into a rebuilding project, Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown remains undeterred and confident.

Brown met with reporters Wednesday in the lobby of the team’s headquarters while the team practiced. He expressed disappointment that the wins haven’t come, but remains committed to the plan he and coach Hue Jackson have in place.

The Browns are just 1-19 under Jackson, who has come under further scrutiny as the losses have mounted. Brown said he and Jackson remain aligned and that they “are not shying away from what our record is … it’s not good enough yet.”

Brown said “no excuses” several times during the interview session, but he pointed out key injuries to top pick Myles Garrett, wide receiver Corey Coleman and linebacker Jamie Collins as hindering the team’s development.

