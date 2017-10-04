Clara Schooley Helman Obituary

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Clara Schooley Helman, age 92, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Altenheim Senior Living Center in Strongsville, Ohio.

Clara was born October 10, 1924 in Flushing, Ohio and was the daughter of Hugh and Frances Moore.

Clara was the wife of David Helman who passed away in 2004.

Clara graduated from Mercy Hospital College with her RN Degree and was employed by Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, retiring in 1983 after 25 years of service.

She enjoyed golf and was an avid traveler as well.

Clara is survived by her stepsons, David (Annette) Helman, Jr. of Dove Canyon, California, Robert R. (Nancy) Helman of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Marc (Glenda) Helman of Strongsville, Ohio and her sister, Gladys Johnson. In addition, she leaves behind her grandchildren, Erin, Grady, David and Patrick.

She was preceded in death by brothers Harold Moore and W. Glenn Moore as well as sisters Jenny Murphy, Cora Mae Jones and Freda Johnson and granddaughter, Kate Helman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 with Father Thomas Eisweirth officiating. Final internment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church or The American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements are entrusted by McFarland & Son Funeral Services, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.mcfarlandcares.com to light a candle, sign the guest book and send email condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.