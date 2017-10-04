Earl Ernest Everett Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Earl Ernest Everett, 88, of Warren, died Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in the emergency room of St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born September 22, 1929 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Arzula (Buterbaugh) Everett, and had lived in Ohio since 1963.

A Korean War-era veteran of the U.S. Army, Earl enjoyed woodworking and working on cars.

Surviving are his wife, Walburga (Sturm) Everett, whom he married October 25, 1952; four children, James William (Eva) Everett of Warren, Darlene (Gregory) Noark of Columbus, Lillian Hafner of Warren and Patricia Safirowski of Warren; eight grandchildren, Christine Hopkins, Leslie Seal, Adam Dziedzic, Angela Dziedzic, James Everett, Jr., Mitchell, Christopher Hafner and Jennifer Hafner and two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Alley Hafner.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Earl E. Everett, Jr., who died in 2008; four brothers, Harry Paul, Fred, Robert and James William Everett and three sisters, Ethel Fitzsimmons, Goldie Everett and Hazel Everett.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. Services will be conducted privately at a later date.

Arrangements are being made by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.