First Energy workers suspend from sky for work in New Castle

First Energy had their “overhead transmission" crew not on the ground but in the air, dangling from a helicopter

By Published: Updated:
A helicopter is used to repair lines in New Castle, Pa.
A crew member dangles from the helicopter

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) –  There was an incredible show of skill and nerves in the skies over New Castle Wednesday.

First Energy had their “overhead transmission” crew not on the ground but in the air, dangling from a helicopter. The workers are replacing old power lines with new ones, equipped with smart technology.

First Energy aerial repair

Once they’re done, FirstEnergy will be able to find the source of an outage quicker and get it fixed faster.

The workers are highly trained, and actually prefer working in the sky over being on the ground.

“The helicopter does help save our legs a lot, so we don’t have to go up and down a bunch of structures every day and it’s quick. It’s a lot faster than having a whole crew set up buckets and go structure to structure, whereas we can fly in and a couple of guys can do the same work in half the time,’ Hunter Bourne, aerial construction specialist.

Bourne said they also have fun with the aerial projects but they are fully aware of the dangers involved, too.

“Safety is always a number one factor with this. A lot of moving parts with the helicopter but with that said, it is something out of the normal for the most part,” said Hunter Bourne, aerial construction specialist.

During construction, residents will not experience any power outages.

The project in Lawrence County will be completed by the end of the year.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s