High school football Power Rankings – Week 6

2017 POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 6

10.) Greenville (5-1)

Previous Rank: #6

The Trojans fall a few spots after suffering their first loss of the season, a 21-0 setback to Sharpsville. Greenville can bounce back in a big way this Friday night with a win over undefeated Wilmington, the same team that beat the Trojans twice last year by a combined scored of 70-8.

9.) Beaver Local (5-1)

Previous Rank: #10

The Beavers are off to their best start in 13 years and continued their winning ways last Saturday with a 28-26 road victory at Bellaire. Beaver Local is now very much in the Division IV playoff hunt with winless Buckeye Local next on the schedule.

8.) McDonald (5-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Blue Devils make their first appearance in the Power Rankings this season after their fourth straight win, and, as usual, the ground game had led the way. McDonald has racked up more than 400 yards rushing as a team in each of their last two wins. This week, they will travel to rival Mineral Ridge (4-2), the first team they’ve faced with a winning record.

7.) Lakeview (5-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

Five straight wins for the Bulldogs have them in our Power Rankings for the first time this season, and rightfully so. Lakeview has already beaten half the league (Hubbard, Niles, and Jefferson) with a defense that’s allowed just over seven points per game in the conference.

6.) Western Reserve (5-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Blue Devils continue to roll in the newly formed Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, outscoring their first three opponents (Sebring, Mineral Ridge, and Lowellville) 162-7. Western Reserve will be on display this Friday night when they take on Springfield in our WKBN Game of the Week.

5.) Wilmington (6-0)

Previous Rank: #5

There has been no more dominant team in the area this season than Wilmington. The Hounds are averaging over 48 points per game, and have allowed just one touchdown all season long! It all adds up to a staggering stat like this… Wilmington has outscored the competition 290-10 through the first 6 weeks.

4.) Girard (6-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The quest for a perfect season is alive and well in Girard. The Indians cruised past Campbell in Week Six, 45-0. That’s the third consecutive shutout for a team that allowed more than 40 per game last year.

3.) Poland (6-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Bulldogs move up to Number 3 after a 33-0 shutout of Struthers last Friday night. Poland is averaging 45 points per game, and the defense has been even better. The Bulldogs have posted 3 shutouts and allowed just one touchdown over the last four weeks.

2.) South Range (6-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders remain unbeaten after a convincing win over rival Crestview in our WKBN Game of the Week last Friday night. South Range is cruising toward the playoffs with the third-most computer points of any Division V team in the state.

1.) Canfield (6-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Cards are the clear Number One for a second straight week, after a 17-7 win over Boardman Friday night. Canfield has already racked up more computer points through six weeks of football than they did all of last year. In fact, Division I St. Xavier is the only team in the entire state with a bigger lead in their respective region.