High school football Power Rankings – Week 6

Canfield remains the Number One team for the second-straight week

By Published: Updated:
High School Football Power Rankings

2017 POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 6

10.) Greenville (5-1)
Previous Rank: #6
The Trojans fall a few spots after suffering their first loss of the season, a 21-0 setback to Sharpsville. Greenville can bounce back in a big way this Friday night with a win over undefeated Wilmington, the same team that beat the Trojans twice last year by a combined scored of 70-8.

Beaver Local cruised past East Liverpool, 43-12, on Friday.

9.) Beaver Local (5-1)
Previous Rank: #10
The Beavers are off to their best start in 13 years and continued their winning ways last Saturday with a 28-26 road victory at Bellaire. Beaver Local is now very much in the Division IV playoff hunt with winless Buckeye Local next on the schedule.

McDonald rolled past Jackson-Milton 49-7 on Friday.

8.) McDonald (5-1)
Previous Rank: Not Ranked
The Blue Devils make their first appearance in the Power Rankings this season after their fourth straight win, and, as usual, the ground game had led the way. McDonald has racked up more than 400 yards rushing as a team in each of their last two wins. This week, they will travel to rival Mineral Ridge (4-2), the first team they’ve faced with a winning record.

Lakeview downed Jefferson 31-0 behind a strong day by quarterback Zach Rogers.

7.) Lakeview (5-1)
Previous Rank: Not Ranked
Five straight wins for the Bulldogs have them in our Power Rankings for the first time this season, and rightfully so. Lakeview has already beaten half the league (Hubbard, Niles, and Jefferson) with a defense that’s allowed just over seven points per game in the conference.

6.) Western Reserve (5-1)
Previous Rank: #9
The Blue Devils continue to roll in the newly formed Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, outscoring their first three opponents (Sebring, Mineral Ridge, and Lowellville) 162-7. Western Reserve will be on display this Friday night when they take on Springfield in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Bryson Verrelli scored on three touchdown runs in Wilmington's 35-0 victory at Sharpsville. The Greyhounds hand Sharpsville their first loss of the season. The 'Hounds improve to 4-0. Wilmington's defense has held their opposition scoreless in the last fourteen quarters.

5.) Wilmington (6-0)
Previous Rank: #5
There has been no more dominant team in the area this season than Wilmington. The Hounds are averaging over 48 points per game, and have allowed just one touchdown all season long! It all adds up to a staggering stat like this… Wilmington has outscored the competition 290-10 through the first 6 weeks.

4.) Girard (6-0)
Previous Rank: #3
The quest for a perfect season is alive and well in Girard. The Indians cruised past Campbell in Week Six, 45-0. That’s the third consecutive shutout for a team that allowed more than 40 per game last year.

Poland beat Struthers 33-0 on Friday behind two touchdowns each from Dante Romano, Mike Diaz and Jonah Spencer.

3.) Poland (6-0)
Previous Rank: #4
The Bulldogs move up to Number 3 after a 33-0 shutout of Struthers last Friday night. Poland is averaging 45 points per game, and the defense has been even better. The Bulldogs have posted 3 shutouts and allowed just one touchdown over the last four weeks.

South Range defeated Brookfield 27-20 Friday paced by three Peyton Remish touchdown runs.

2.) South Range (6-0)
Previous Rank: #2
The Raiders remain unbeaten after a convincing win over rival Crestview in our WKBN Game of the Week last Friday night. South Range is cruising toward the playoffs with the third-most computer points of any Division V team in the state.

Powered by three Paul Brienz touchdowns, Canfield beat Lakeside 35-6 on Friday.

1.) Canfield (6-0)
Previous Rank: #1
The Cards are the clear Number One for a second straight week, after a 17-7 win over Boardman Friday night. Canfield has already racked up more computer points through six weeks of football than they did all of last year. In fact, Division I St. Xavier is the only team in the entire state with a bigger lead in their respective region.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s