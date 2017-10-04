Hugh Samuel Potter Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Hugh “Sam” Potter, 83, of Sebring, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

Sam was born in Sebring on May 7, 1934, the son of the late Samuel and Evelyn (Mellor) Potter.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked as a Brick Layer by trade.

Mr. Potter was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Alliance where he served as a past member of the Vestry.

He enjoyed reading, golfing and was a member of the Berlin Golf Club (formerly Sebring Country Club), a member of the Citrus Hills Golf Club in Hernando, Florida, as well as a member of Sebring Masonic Lodge #626.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Patricia (Obenauf) Potter of Sebring, whom he married on March 28, 1974; two sons, Scott Potter of Sebring and Greg Potter of Brooklyn, New York. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Madison Potter and two sisters, Marcie Zumbrunnen and Bonnie Davis.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Lingo.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, October 6 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent and the guest register signed online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.