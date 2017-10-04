John J. Kukol, Jr. Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – John J. Kukol, Jr., 94, of Sharon, formerly of Farrell, died of natural causes at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System.

He was born September 3, 1923 in Farrell, to Anna (Rogan) Kukol and John J. Kukol, Sr.

He graduated in 1941 from Farrell High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943-1946.

He was a welder-fitter at Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 34 years, retiring in 1984.

He belonged to First Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years.

He was a life member of Hickory VFW, where he was past commander and quartermaster for more than ten years, a volunteer at Hickory VFW golf course for more than 20 years and an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter.

Surviving are his wife, Alicemae (Gollner) Kukol, whom he married August 2, 1947 at home; a son, Dean M. Kukol and his wife, Roberta, Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Deana Meche and her husband, Robert and Jonathan Kukol and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Mitchell Meche.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Martin Kukol; a son, Warren G. Kukol; a sister, Alma Miecareck and two brothers, Carl Kukol and Alfred Kukol.

Visitation and funeral service will remain private.

Burial will be held at America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

