Judith (Esposito) Mazzilli Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Judith Esposito Mazzilli, 81, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, after a short illness.

Judy was a dedicated single mother of three daughters, grandmother to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She had an exceptional work ethic and unfaltering moral code that she instilled in her family.

Judy was a professional chef and graduate of the Winner Institute of Culinary Arts and Sciences in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church of Warren.

Judy loved the New York Yankees and stopped EVERYTHING at 7:30 p.m. to watch Jeopardy! seven days a week. She also loved sewing, bingo, playing cards and making pierogi with friends at St. Cyril and Methodius Church. She loved to garden and canned bushels of tomatoes seasonally.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Doria Savisky of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Michael J. (Ashley) Savisky, Andrea L. Savisky, Melissa J. Savisky and Olivia L. Savisky. Judy is also survived by her daughter, Victoria (Peter) Cicero of Singer Island, Florida and grandchildren, Peter R. Cicero, Father Christopher J. Cicero and Angelene C. Cicero. She is also survived by granddaughter, Alexandria R. Mazzilli and great-grandchildren, Felix M. Savisky, Bryn H. Savisky and Amos W. Savisky as well as her former son-in-law, Tim Savisky.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Gaetano B. (Guy) and Lucretia (Laura) Esposito.

Friends and family can call Saturday, October 7 from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, October 7

Mass intentions can be offered at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana, Ohio.

