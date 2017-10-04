Leetonia mourns loss of ‘The House on the Hill’

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – For many in Leetonia, who knew the McKeefrey Farms mansion as the “House on the Hill,” the loss of the 110-year-old structure is hard to take.

That house is now little more than a smoking ruin. The mansion that was home to five generations of the McKeefrey and Usis families literally burned to the ground Tuesday.

Tom Fluharty worked at the mansion as a groundskeeper for the last 25 years. He wiped away tears as he talked about some of the owners’ possessions that date back to the 1700s.

“They had the big claw foot tubs, great big cast iron. Everything was antique, everything, there was no modern furniture in the house whatsoever,” Fluharty said.

At one time, the McKeefrey family owned the Grafton Coke Works and the Salem Iron Company in town.

The mansion had eight bedrooms, nine chimneys for eighteen fireplaces, copper roofing and downspouts, and a library. Pages from those burned books now litter the yard.

Fluharty said the third floor was used for storage and contained trunks full of old clothes, dresses, and wedding gowns.

Besides 93-year-old owner Mary Louise Usis and her son who was visiting, the property was also home to more than six workers who maintained the house and its 500 acres of land.

Only two walls are left of the structure and a number of old steamer trunks that somehow survived the flames – and then there are the memories.

“It’s all there is. There is no physical thing you can hold onto through the whole house,” Fluharty said.