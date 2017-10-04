Louis J. “Louie” Dalessandro Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Louis J. “Louie” Dalessandro, of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 89.

Mr. Dalessandro was born July 19, 1928 in Farrell, a son of Pasquale and Rosina (Sciortino) Dalessandro.

He was a lifelong area resident and 1947 graduate of Farrell High School.

Louie was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Company for 30 years, retiring in 1976.

He was a lifelong active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where he was past president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and volunteered at the church bingo for more than 40 years.

Louie loved spending time in his garden, dancing, particularly with his wife Dorothy and meeting up with old friends for a coffee at Dunkin Donuts. He was a collector and purveyor of many coins, toys and trinkets and enjoyed trips to the flea market to search for more collectibles.

Louie will be remembered by all for his wonderful sense of humor and even in difficult times you could always look to him for a smile or a laugh.

Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, the former Dorothy Mae Saxon, whom he married November 3, 1951 in the former St. Anthony de Padua Church, Farrell; a daughter, Paula A. (John) Sonoga, Hermitage; two sons, Louis M. (Paula) Dalessandro, Hermitage and Rev. Dennis G. Dalessandro, Catawissa, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Angela Dalessandro and Alessandra, Marcus, Jarret and Ciara Sonoga. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Louie was preceded in death by four brothers, M.R. “Major”, Phillip, Joseph and Anthony Dalessandro.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Ave. Box 89, Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sharon Regional emergency department and speech pathologist, Linda Collins. They would also like to express their gratitude to the staff of Clepper Manor, Sharon and St. John XXIII, Hermitage, especially Jessica who was special advocate throughout his stay.

Calling hours will be 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass Saturday, October 7 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7 in the church, with Rev. Dennis G. Dalessandro, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Slabtown, Pennsylvania, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.