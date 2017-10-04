Mercer County EMT helped wounded in Las Vegas

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – An emergency medical technician from Mercer County was in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on concert goers at a country music festival.

Corry Fenton was in town with his family for an anniversary and birthday celebration when the gunfire rang out. He said he and his family were caught in the crowd and was just a few people away from those first hit and close enough to the stage to be able to hide underneath it.

“You could hear dinging and everyone was yelling they’re hurt, they’re shot. Everybody sort of collapsed and went into a big flat pile,” Fenton said.

Once he got his family to safety, Fenton ran back into danger to help people that were hurt.

“Once I got my wife and step-daughter out around, they posted on Facebook that there was an active shooter situation, and I went back in to help,” Fenton said. “There were hundreds of people injured. I can’t even give you a number, probably 50, 60, 70 people. I made some type of contact and helped move and load into ambulances,” Fenton said.

Fenton says no emergency responder could ever prepare enough to handle that situation. He says he’s seen pileups on Interstate 80 in the winter, tornados tear through his area, but nothing like this.

“There is nothing comparable,” Fenton said.

Though Fenton still wears the festival wristband, the sight of hundreds of dead, wounded, and panicked people will always be engrained in his mind. He says he feels fortunate to have his family.

“Once I reunited with them and I could actually take a breath and say what happened, we were lucky. All I could do was hug them, and I wouldn’t let them out of my sight,” Fenton said.

