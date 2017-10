Related Coverage New Castle men charged with sex trafficking, creating child porn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two New Castle men have admitted to prostituting a teenage girl.

David Monrean, 24, recently pleaded guilty to the charges.

The other man, 27-year-old Ronald Hartman, pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Prosecutors say the men advertised sexual services from the girl online. They brought the victim, who is under 18, from Grove City to Youngstown to engage in prostitution last August.

