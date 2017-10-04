New Castle Police announce $10K reward for information on wire thefts

Police said some of the incidents have resulted in a shutdown of CSX and the power plant

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who stole wires from Verizon.

The New Castle City Police Department announced the reward on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The police department has been working with Verizon to investigate recent wire thefts. Police said aside from the expense and inconvenience of the lines being down, some of the previous incidents have resulted in a shutdown of CSX and the power plant.

“This could have created a very dangerous situation for railcars,” the post states.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact police at 724-510-0125. Tips can also be left at www.newcastlepd.com.

