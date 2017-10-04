Renovation of Warren fitness center to include new facility, apartments

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Family Fitness is planning a renovation of its bottom three floors. Leaders say it’s going to be better for current members but they’re also adding new features and upstairs apartments.

The renovation has been in the talks for the last three years since the YMCA became the Trumbull Family Fitness center.

The board had to decide what to do with the building. It funded a study to see how much it would cost to renovate.

They released the results of that, along with a plan, on Wednesday — a basement and first- and second-floor renovation, and a new medical wellness facility.

“We are currently meeting with hospital partners so that we can determine which one would like to be here for either cardiac rehab, children rehab, or just for physical therapy,” said Executive Director Paulette Edington.

The upstairs and racquetball and basketball courts will be transformed.

“Our small gym on the third floor would also become a health and wellness portion where we would have exercise equipment on the floor so our members would be able to use the exercise equipment there,” Edington said.

One of the other courts will be built into a youth center.

Much of the beautiful wood walls that have been plastered over in many spots or damaged in others will be restored.

Leaders are also planning to sell the remaining top two floors to a developer. The idea is to renovate it into upscale apartment units overlooking Courthouse Square.

“There are young people, as well as empty nesters, that would love to live downtown and our downtown is very walkable, with the amphitheater and everything that’s going on. So that’s what we would like to see,” Edington said.

The roof of the building is the original but in the next month, crews will begin replacing it.

The renovation is not going to be cheap. Edington said it will cost between $7.5 and $9 million.

Some of that is paid for by state and federal funding but Edington said a lot still has to be raised. She said the board is hoping to secure the rest of the cost through capital campaigns and private donations.

Trumbull Family Fitness’ renovation is the latest step toward creating a thriving downtown in the city. Edington said it’s just a small piece of the puzzle.

“Not one thing’s going to come down and do complete revitalization. It’s a process and it’s a plan. It takes a couple years. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

Renovations will be done in small projects so members can keep working out while changes are made.

Leaders hope to have the renovation finished within the next three years.

