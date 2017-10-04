Report shows extensive damage from Columbus fair ride investigation



COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Public Safety released a report of its findings following the Fire Ball accident at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus in July.

Inside, there are audio recordings from the Ohio State Patrol, questioning the ride’s operator, Cesar Martinez, on July 26. Martinez said he did not notice anything wrong with the Fire Ball prior to starting it up but did have to rearrange the riders when he noticed a problem with one of them.

“I remember I went in because we had to switch people because there was a person that was a little bit big and the seat that broke off was one of the ones that bigger people could fit in there. So I had switch four people,” Martinez said.

He also told police that he not only assisted in putting together the ride daily but he also would ride the Fire Ball nearly ten times a day — something he told investigators he’s done since February of this year.

“I feel safe because I know what I’m doing. I’ve been doing this since Florida,” Martinez said.

In the report, troopers on the scene describe, in graphic detail, the injuries they saw from victims who fell from the ride. NBC4 News in Columbus saw for the first time the damage to the underside of the seats. There were large holes left behind.

A photograph from a bystander taken just minutes before the ride failure appears to show a crack in the exact spot where the arm of the gondola snapped off.

Fire Ball ride manufacturer says ‘excessive corrosion’ led to fatal malfunction

Ohio ride inspectors were asked to look at the picture and Chief Inspector Mike Vartorella was asked whether something like that would fail inspection.

“That’s just a picture, I couldn’t tell you,” Vartorella said. “You have to look at it up close.”

Inspector John Kaufman was asked what he would do if he saw what the picture showed.

“I would have taken a closer look and that’s all I’ve got to say,” he said.

William Snyder, a former employee of ride owner Amusements of America, told investigators he had witnessed a culture of covering up problems.

“And they’re known for doing patch jobs, you know, as long as the inspectors look at it and pass it, it’s fine,” he said.

Snyder went on to say that there had always been maintenance problems with the Fire Ball.

“Every week there was an issue. Either it was electronics or something was fracked on it. The frame at one point was damaged.”

He told investigators that problems weren’t always fixed properly.

“Yeah, I have seen it in the past where things were covered up with paint or a bolt that shouldn’t have gone into a certain location was placed instead of the one that was designed for it.”

The thrill ride, which combines spinning and swinging action, killed one and injured seven when it broke apart and flung people into the air. Gov. John Kasich ordered that all of the rides at the state fair be temporarily shut down until they could be properly inspected.

