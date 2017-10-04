Ronald Louis Sallaz Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Ronald Louis Sallaz, age 78, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on October 17, 1938 in Baltimore, Ohio, the son of the late James Marshall Sallaz and Mary Elizabeth White.

Ron married Gladys Marie Tucker Lough on October 24, 1981 and they have enjoyed 35 years of marriage together. He has lived in Newton Falls for over 50 years.

He was a member of the Lakeview Assembly of God in Lake Milton.

He worked as a forklift operator at Rockwell International for 17 years until it closed in 1976. Then Ron started his own company, Ron Sallaz Excavating, in 1974 and had that for many years. Then he worked as a real estate agent for Century 21. Ron’s last place of employment was the Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools where he was a school bus driver and a maintenance supervisor from 1992 until his retirement in December 2005.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Sallaz and son-in-law, John Arbogast.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys M. Sallaz of Paris Township, Ohio; one daughter, Terrie Arbogast of Newton Falls; two sons, Russell and Lori Sallaz of Newton Falls and Daniel and Melissa Sallaz of Springvale, Memphis; three stepsons, Craig Lough of Austintown, Ohio, Todd Lough of Austintown, Ohio and Acy McClain of Newton Falls; one sister, Janeen Wukotich of Niles, Ohio; three brothers, Jerry and Norma Sallaz of North Jackson, Ohio, Stanley and Julie Sallaz of Newton Falls and Wendell Sallaz of Eugene, Oregon; 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Lakeview Assembly of God 17930 Mahoning Ave., Lake Milton, Ohio 44429 on Tuesday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Bacorn officiating.

Calling hours will be held at the Lakeview Assembly of God on Monday, October 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, October 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Ron will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

The family has requested that contributions may be made to the church in memory of Ronald.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



