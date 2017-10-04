Rose J. Castiglioni Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Rose J. Castiglioni, 93, of East Palestine, passed away 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her residence.

Rose was born September 4, 1924 in East Palestine, a daughter of the late Dominic and Teresa Ferraiuolo Ross and had been a lifelong resident of East Palestine.

She had been employed as a teacher in the East Palestine City Schools for 39 years, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

She was also a charter member of the East Palestine Alumni Association and Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She had also been a member of the Town “N Country Garden Club, St. Mary’s Ladies Aid Society and East Palestine Social Concerns.

Rose enjoyed playing golf and had been active in two golf leagues at the East Palestine Country Club.

Her husband, Peter J. Castiglioni, whom she married on July 21, 1956, preceded her in death on May 2, 1973. Rose was also preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel, Albert, Joseph, Henry and Ernest Ross as well as a sister, Mary West.

She is survived by a brother, Francis (Irene) Ross and several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held on 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 9 with Father Christopher Cicero serving as celebrant.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or to the East Palestine Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 342, East Palestine, Ohio 44413.