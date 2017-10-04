Storm Team 27: Isolated showers overnight

]WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The threat for showers or thunderstorms will continue overnight as a cold front drops through the area, most of them remaining light and isolated. There is only a small risk for a shower Thursday but going into Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely.

The unsettled weather will stick around through the end of the week. The warm temperatures will last through the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)

Low: 57

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 75

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 55

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms later in the day. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Small chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 61

Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very slight risk for a shower. (20%)

High: 62 Low: 56