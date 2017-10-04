Storm Team 27: Mild with a chance for a shower Thursday

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Unsettled weather will stick around through the end of the week as a storm system slowly works through our region.  The risk for a shower will be possible through Friday.  Temperatures will remain well above normal.

Look for warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the 80’s!

Watching a Tropical System into next week with the risk for more rain showers Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 75

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.
Low:  58°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 70°

Saturday: Breezy & warm. Sunshine with scattered clouds.
High: 84°   Low: 62°

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Chance of rain 30%.
High:  78°   Low:  65°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical Depression Sixteen remnants**
High:  75°   Low:  64°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical Depression Sixteen remnants**
High:  72°   Low:  58°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible. Chance of rain 30%.
High:  67°   Low:  55°

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s