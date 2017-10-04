Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and warm

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mostly cloudy with the high near 80 this afternoon. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will increase late in the day into the evening. The threat for showers or thunderstorms will continue overnight as a cold front drops through the area.  There is only a small risk for a shower Thursday.

The unsettled weather will stick around through the end of the week. The warm temperatures will last through the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (40%)
High: 80

Tonight: Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 74

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 70 Low: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for showers early. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 53

