Warren Harding’s Daniels to Chargers practice squad

By Published:
Warren Harding product LeShun Daniels Jr. got the call he was waiting for Saturday from the New England Patriots.
AP

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Warren Harding product and former Iowa standout LeShun Daniels Jr. has been signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

He spent training camp with the New England Patriots.

Daniels Jr. graduated from Warren Harding in 2013.

He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior in 2016 when he rushed for 1,058 yards and 10 TDs. For his career with the Hawkeyes, Daniels rushed for 1,895 yards, and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 81 yards with 19 total touchdowns in 37 games.

