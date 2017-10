POLAND, Ohio – William E. Bowser, 85, passed away on Wednesdsay, October 4, 2017.

He was born on November 4, 1931.

Family and friends will gather at Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman on Sunday October 15, 2017 from 2-3 pm.

Funeral arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.