YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he drove into a building and his car caught fire.

A witness saw the crash happen about 12:45 a.m., called 911 and pulled the driver out of the burning car.

The driver crashed into the Pizza-N-Gyro Place on Market Street.

The man was taken to the hospital where police say he refused a drug test. He will be charged with OVI.

There is no word on when the pizza shop will reopen. The owner said they have insurance.