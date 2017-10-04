Youngstown group to send large donation of water to Puerto Rico

Related Coverage Local Hispanic group says more can be done for natural disaster victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A significant donation of bottled water was made Wednesday to Youngstown’s Hispanic cultural organization and it will soon be on its way to Puerto Rico.

Part of the 600 cases of water was sitting on a truck bed outside of OCCHA — the Hispanic organization on Shirley Road.

The McKinney for Mayor campaign and Seventh Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak organized the water donation. Ghassan Musleh, owner of the Monroe Market, donated the water.

“One of my team members, he said to me…’We got to do something like, now.’ So immediately, we decided, ‘Why don’t we send water? Water’s essential,'” said Sean McKinney, a candidate for Youngstown mayor.

The water will be stored until Sunday, October 15, at which time OCCHA will organize everything that has been donated and have it transported to Puerto Rico.

OCCHA will continue collecting items from a specific list, along with monetary donations on October 15. You can follow OCCHA on Facebook for updates.

