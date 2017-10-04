Youngstown PD charge 4 in movie prop money investigation

They used the fake money to buy things from Youngstown-area online sellers, police said

By Published: Updated:
Counterfeit money in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have charged four people accused of using fake money to buy things from online sellers.

Two of them have been arrested.

  • Brandon Ogden, 20, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft by deception
  • Ameerah Ziegler, 23, of Warren, arrested charged with complicity to theft by deception
  • Robert Wilson III, 27, of Youngstown, charged with theft by deception
  • Dontrell McCreary, 23, of Youngstown, charged with theft by deception

Ogden was picked up Tuesday at the same Mahoning Avenue location where police say he met a couple of victims.

Ziegler turned herself in on Wednesday.

Investigators said the four were involved in using counterfeit cash on at least 14 occasions. Upon looking closely at the bills, you can see that they say “for motion picture use only.”

The four are accused of placing ads on sites like Youngstown-area Facebook Buy, Sell, and Trade pages, Craigslist, LetGo, and OfferUp, looking for audio equipment and other items. Police said they then made the purchase with the movie prop money.

Officers said they also got reports from several convenience and corner stores about people trying to buy things with fake money.

Investigators are still looking into several other cases involving the same and different suspects.

They ask anyone with information to call Det./Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-742-8262.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s