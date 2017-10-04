Youngstown PD charge 4 in movie prop money investigation

Related Coverage Counterfeit cash victimizing online sellers in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have charged four people accused of using fake money to buy things from online sellers.

Two of them have been arrested.

Brandon Ogden, 20, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft by deception

Ameerah Ziegler, 23, of Warren, arrested charged with complicity to theft by deception

Robert Wilson III, 27, of Youngstown, charged with theft by deception

Dontrell McCreary, 23, of Youngstown, charged with theft by deception

Ogden was picked up Tuesday at the same Mahoning Avenue location where police say he met a couple of victims.

Ziegler turned herself in on Wednesday.

Investigators said the four were involved in using counterfeit cash on at least 14 occasions. Upon looking closely at the bills, you can see that they say “for motion picture use only.”

The four are accused of placing ads on sites like Youngstown-area Facebook Buy, Sell, and Trade pages, Craigslist, LetGo, and OfferUp, looking for audio equipment and other items. Police said they then made the purchase with the movie prop money.

Officers said they also got reports from several convenience and corner stores about people trying to buy things with fake money.

Investigators are still looking into several other cases involving the same and different suspects.

They ask anyone with information to call Det./Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-742-8262.

