35-year-old Struthers man gets diploma with help of Boardman program

Kevin Wilson completed four years of missed schooling in just four months -- all while working a full-time job

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those involved in a relatively new program to help adult learners obtain their high school diplomas say a Struthers man is proof it really works.

Kevin Wilson, 35, recently graduated from Ohio’s “22-Plus” program.

It’s administered locally through the Mahoning County Educational Services Center at the Southern Park Academy in Boardman.

Wilson said he dropped out of high school in the ninth grade but decided earlier this year to get his diploma.

“My kids kept putting it up that I didn’t graduate. Why should they?” he said. “So when my kids came here to do online school, I saw the 22 Plus program, and like, ‘You know what? You go to school, I’ll go to school.'”

Wilson said he was able to complete the equivalent of four years of missed schooling in just four months — all while working a full-time job.

The 22-Plus program is aimed at helping adults, who may be on government aid, get the diploma they need to land a good-paying job and get off assistance — all free of charge.

It’s open to all adult learners who live in Ohio but never graduated from high school.

