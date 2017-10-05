Barbara Janos Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Barbara Janos, 66, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on October 5, 2017.
Funeral arrangements handled by Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to Barbara’s family at www.sinchakandsons.com.
