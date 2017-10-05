Board to decide on punishment for Youngstown mayor’s conviction

Related Coverage No jail time for McNally, Sciortino in Oakhill corruption case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s mayor is going in front of a panel of his peers in Columbus on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Supreme Court’s Board of Commissioners on Professional Conduct will hold a hearing, looking into Mayor John McNally’s conviction.

McNally was found guilty early last year of misdemeanor charges (falsification, attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device and attempted unlawful influence of a public official) in connection with Mahoning County’s purchase of the Oakhill Renaissance Place.

In addition to being mayor, McNally is also an attorney.

A three-member panel will eventually issue a recommendation on a possible punishment, but the final decision will be up to the Supreme Court justices.

That could take up to a year.