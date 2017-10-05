Board to decide on punishment for Youngstown mayor’s conviction

Mayor John McNally is also an attorney, so he faces additional punishment by the Supreme Court

Youngstown Mayor John McNally took the stand for the second day in the case against attorney Martin Yavorcik
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s mayor is going in front of a panel of his peers in Columbus on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Supreme Court’s Board of Commissioners on Professional Conduct will hold a hearing, looking into Mayor John McNally’s conviction.

McNally was found guilty early last year of misdemeanor charges (falsification, attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device and attempted unlawful influence of a public official) in connection with Mahoning County’s purchase of the Oakhill Renaissance Place.

In addition to being mayor, McNally is also an attorney.

A three-member panel will eventually issue a recommendation on a possible punishment, but the final decision will be up to the Supreme Court justices.

That could take up to a year.

