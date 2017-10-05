Canfield volleyball hands Hubbard first loss in sweep

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield volleyball team defeated Hubbard, 3-0 Thursday in All American Conference action at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals won three close games, 25-22, 25-23, and 27-25. Hubbard came into the game with a perfect 18-0 record, and ranked 6th in the State in Division 2.

Morgan Cleevely led the charge for Canfield with 10 kills, and 14 digs. Natalie Maras also had 10 kills and 6 blocks. Alyssa Householder finished with 23 assists.

Hubbard was led by Adria Powell with 19 kill, while Kristen Fahndrich had 28 assists.

With the win, Canfield improves to 17-3 on the season. Hubbard drops to 18-1. Both teams are now 11-1 in AAC Red Division play.