Canfield volleyball hands Hubbard first loss in sweep

The Cardinals won three close games by a combined 7 points, improving to 17-3 on the season

By Published: Updated:
The Cardinals won three close games by a combined 7 points, improving to 17-3 on the season.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield volleyball team defeated Hubbard, 3-0 Thursday in All American Conference action at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals won three close games, 25-22, 25-23, and 27-25. Hubbard came into the game with a perfect 18-0 record, and ranked 6th in the State in Division 2.

Morgan Cleevely led the charge for Canfield with 10 kills, and 14 digs. Natalie Maras also had 10 kills and 6 blocks. Alyssa Householder finished with 23 assists.

Hubbard was led by Adria Powell with 19 kill, while Kristen Fahndrich had 28 assists.

With the win, Canfield improves to 17-3 on the season. Hubbard drops to 18-1. Both teams are now 11-1 in AAC Red Division play.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s