Carissa Anne Hohbach Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Unexpectedly on Thursday, October 5, 2017, Carissa Anne Hohbach, 32, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away.

She was born on July 16, 1985 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to Allen and Holly (Mills) Hohbach.

Besides her parents, Carissa is survived by her siblings, Alexander Hohbach, Augusta (Justin) Hohbach Caplinger and other family members.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.