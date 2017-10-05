Crash closes one lane of traffic on I-680 north in Youngstown

Traffic is down to one lane due to a crash on I-680 north. 

Two vehicles were involved in the crash before 9 a.m. Thursday just before the 711 ramp.

A PT Cruiser going south on 680 crossed the median and went into northbound traffic, striking another vehicle. The PT Cruiser came to a rest on the side of the road.

It was raining at the time of the crash, but the cause is unknown at this time.

Three people — two adults and a child — were taken to the hospital with injuries, which did not appear to be life-threatening.

Crews are working to clean up the area now.

