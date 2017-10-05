Drop-off centers throughout Valley collecting items for Puerto Rico

There are also two fundraising events coming up in Youngstown for people who want to help victims of Hurricane Maria

By Published: Updated:
In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Federal aid is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service by the hurricane. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Federal aid is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service by the hurricane. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown neighbors are pulling to together to help Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

A group met on Thursday to announce several ways people can help get supplies to the struggling island. There are plenty of opportunities to get involved, from fundraising events to dropping off items.

Mark Hanni, a candidate for Youngstown Municipal Court Judge, was there to donate cases of water. He put out a challenge to other local officials.

“I’m challenging all the politicians, as well as the office holders right now, to donate,” Hanni said. “Right now, I’m donating a pallet of water. If they can do that, I’m sure it would be a big help to Puerto Rico.”

Spanish Evangelical Church Pastor Rolando Rojas said Puerto Rico still has plenty of needs to be met.

“Still, for as much as we see it’s improving, out in the outskirts of the cities is where it’s really been devastated. They still need water, they still need all the donations that we can send.”

There’s well over a week to get your donations to specific locations before the items are shipped.

Fundraising events:

  • Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Fundraiser to stock a tractor-trailer at Savo Bar & Grill, 2800 South Ave., Youngstown
  • Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — OCCHA fundraiser with food and music, and leaders will be taking donations at 3660 Shirley Rd., Youngstown

Drop-off locations:

  • Nicky’s Pizzeria, 1916 McCartney Rd., Campbell
  • Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd., Youngstown
  • Phantom Fireworks, 9400 Market St., North Lima
  • EMF Outreach Center, 1733 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s