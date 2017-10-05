Drop-off centers throughout Valley collecting items for Puerto Rico

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown neighbors are pulling to together to help Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

A group met on Thursday to announce several ways people can help get supplies to the struggling island. There are plenty of opportunities to get involved, from fundraising events to dropping off items.

Mark Hanni, a candidate for Youngstown Municipal Court Judge, was there to donate cases of water. He put out a challenge to other local officials.

“I’m challenging all the politicians, as well as the office holders right now, to donate,” Hanni said. “Right now, I’m donating a pallet of water. If they can do that, I’m sure it would be a big help to Puerto Rico.”

Spanish Evangelical Church Pastor Rolando Rojas said Puerto Rico still has plenty of needs to be met.

“Still, for as much as we see it’s improving, out in the outskirts of the cities is where it’s really been devastated. They still need water, they still need all the donations that we can send.”

There’s well over a week to get your donations to specific locations before the items are shipped.

Fundraising events:

Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Fundraiser to stock a tractor-trailer at Savo Bar & Grill, 2800 South Ave., Youngstown

Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — OCCHA fundraiser with food and music, and leaders will be taking donations at 3660 Shirley Rd., Youngstown

Drop-off locations:

Nicky’s Pizzeria, 1916 McCartney Rd., Campbell

Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd., Youngstown

Phantom Fireworks, 9400 Market St., North Lima

EMF Outreach Center, 1733 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown