Farrell replacing thousands of feet in aging water pipes

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A project is underway in Farrell to improve the water quality for some residents.

Aqua Pennsylvania is replacing 2,600 feet of aging pipeline along Spearman and Federal streets, as well as Lee Avenue.

The four-inch underground pipes were placed there in the 1930s. The new pipes will be eight inches to help improve water flow for the area.

“Communities simply cannot thrive, they cannot exist without a safe, secure water supply and wastewater systems,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “The businesses and communities we serve — in particular, the residents, the hospitals, the commercial businesses — all need to rely on safe, reliable drinking water.”

The new water lines will be thoroughly tested before they’re put to use. Residents can expect a brief disruption in service when the new line is connected.

