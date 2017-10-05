Gail Eugene Bartchy Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Gail E. Bartchy, 94, of Salem, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Essex II in Salem.

Gail was born in Salem on June 23, 1923, the son of the late John A. and Estella (Christopher) Bartchy.

He was a graduate of Salem High School and a U.S. Army Air Force Veteran.

Mr. Bartchy retired from Deming Pump in Salem, Ohio in 1979 and worked as an auctioneer.

Gail was a member of the Goshen Ruritan Club, United Commercial Travelers and enjoyed Barbershop Quartet Singing.

Survivors include his children, Eric (Debbie) Bartchy of Circleville, Ohio; two daughters, Nanette (Larry) Bates of Lisbon, Sue Ann (Lou) Reinisch of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Missy Coplan, Adam Bartchy, Hilary Bates, Peter Reinisch, Steven Reinisch and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Hollabaugh) Bartchy in 1994; a grandson, David S. Bates; a brother, Richard and two sisters, Esther Moffit and Twila Endsley.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 7 at Bunker Hill Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gail’s honor to the Salem Community Food Pantry 794 east 3rd Street, Salem, Ohio 44460 or Salem Habitat for Humanity 1249 13th St. Salem, Ohio 44460 or a charity of your choice.

